Texas church gunman sent threatening texts to in-laws, officials say

8 November 2017 5:01 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune Texas Shooter: The man accused of killing 26 people including an 18-month-old child at a Texas church had sent threatening text messages to his in-laws who sometimes attended the house of worship before launching the latest U.S. mass shooting, officials said on Monday. “The mother-in-law attended the church. We know he sent threatening ... that she had received threatening text messages from him.” Freeman Martin, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters.The gunman, Devin Patrick Kelley, was court-martialed in 2012 on charges of assaulting his wife and child and sentenced to 12 months confinement. He received a “bad conduct” discharge in 2014 and shouldn’t have been able to buy a gun due to his criminal record. But the Air Force, which discharged Kelley for assaulting his wife and child, failed to record that information in the correct database. Things that remain unclear are the identity of the neighbor who exchanged fire with Kelley before he fled and whether or not the gunshot wound that killed Kelley was self-inflicted or the result of the chase.