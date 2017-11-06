Gunman kills at least 26 worshipers at small town Texas church

6 November 2017 4:42 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune. Shooting in Texas: A black-clad gunman wearing a ballistic vest and carrying an assault rifle opened fire on parishioners at a Sunday service at a small Baptist church in Sutherland Spring Texas, killing at least 26 people and turning this tiny town east of San Antonio into the scene of the country’s newest mass horror. Devin Kelley, whom police have identified as the shooter, was previously a member of the U.S. Air Force, working in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge. He started shooting not long after the Sunday morning service began at 11 a.m., and within minutes, many of those inside the small church were either dead or wounded, including several children, a pregnant woman and the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history. At least 20 more were wounded. This shooting was slightly different than many of the others, in that a neighbor of the church grabbed his own rifle and engaged Kelly, who fled. When police spotted Kelly’s vehicle a short time later him inside dead of a bullet wound.