Bharara on what to expect in Mueller probe

30 October 2017 4:34 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune Mueller Mulls Charges: A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter. The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said. It is unclear what the charges are, and a spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment. The White House also had no comment, a senior administration official said Saturday morning. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into possible collusion is also looking into other alleged misdeeds, so the charges may stem from alleged attempts to impede investigators or financial improprieties, rather than collusion. Mueller's team has also examined foreign lobbying conducted by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and others.