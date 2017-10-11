Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Turkish PM Urges Resolution to Visa Dispute with US


Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune from Manhattan in New York City Fires in California: Mother Nature has been sending powerful messages to the States about Climate Change. Strong winds in Northern California have been fueling the flames of 14 fires raging in the counties north of San Francisco, prompting mass evacuations. They quickly consumed swaths of the state’s verdant wine country, leaving at least 10 dead and 1,500 homes and businesses destroyed. Wildfires aren’t uncommon during California’s dry season, but the number, speed and strength of explosive fire has made the most destructive fire seasons in California history. Gov. Jerry Brown has declared emergencies in seven counties and firefighters continue to risk life and limb to extinguish the blazes. Draining Trump’s Swamp: Despite promises to “drain the swamp,” Republicans in Washington have seen a number of personal fiscal scandals, from insider trading to campaign-funded transport start to drown the lowlands of the Potomac. After secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price resigned two weeks ago for spending nearly $1 million in taxpayer money for private planes, There have been at least four Cabinet secretaries come under fire for their use of charter or military flights. Treasury department head Steven Mnuchin’s used of a private jet in August, and requested a military plane to take him and his wife on their European honeymoon. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt private flights have cost taxpayers more than $58,000. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has been taking chartered planes owned by oil-and-gas executives, and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin combined personal travel in Europe with an official trip, all paid for with taxpayer money. Democrats are pressing the point, hoping next year’s election will see frustrated voters push back on the GOP. Trump’s approval rating is down to 47 percent from the 55 percent of suburban voters who approved of President Trump’s performance when he first took

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh
#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh

At 1545 GMT the rand traded at 13.9500 per dollar, 0.25% weaker than its New York close of 13.9150.

EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos
EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos

Addressing his party supporters last week, Julius Malema called on his supporters to ‘deal decisively’ with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us