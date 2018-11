Darci Lynne Farmer, 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist, Win 'America's Got Talent'

22 September 2017 4:43 AM

Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune America’s Got Puppet Talent: From the buzzer to an overall win, 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer bowled over judges and viewers in season 12 of America’s Got Talent. Some 52 million voters participated, deeming Farmer — and her puppet Petunia — the champion of the televised talent show. Notoriously picky judge Simon Cowell predicted her win earlier this year after the vocal whiz performed “With a Little Help From My Friends” as a puppet duet. Farmer takes home $1 million and will headline Las Vegas shows Nov