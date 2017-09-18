Nikki Haley: Trump's fire and fury comment 'not an empty threat'

18 September 2017 4:45 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune Trump Goes to UN: President Trump has called the United Nations an “underperformer” for which he’d like to cut American funding, enough that the body’s officials predict operational paralysis. One of Trump’s primary tasks will be to define how his America First approach — which has led him to pull out of international agreements on free trade and climate change — fits into the world-first mission of the UN. Then he'll have to explain that over and over throughout the week: Mr. Trump will begin the week on Monday with a meeting on UN reform. He will meet with the leaders of Franceand Israel and host a dinner with Latin American leaders. On Tuesday, he will deliver his centerpiece speech to the General Assembly, have lunch with António Guterres, the UN secretary general, and meet with the emir of Qatar. On Wednesday, Mr. Trump will meet individually with the leaders of Britain, Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority and host a luncheon with African leaders. On Thursday, he will meet with the leaders of Turkey, Afghanistan and Ukraine and host a lunch with the leaders of South Korea and Japan.