Nikki Haley to UN on North Korea's nuclear program 'enough is enough'

6 September 2017 4:38 AM

Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune from Manhattan in New York City North Korea: Neither side is backing down. Saying Kim Jong Un is “begging for war,” U.S. envoy Nikki Haley asked the U.N. for the strongest possible sanctions on Pyongyang — and admitted that President Donald Trump has given “conceptual approval” to a massive weapons sale to Seoul, South Korea. The U.N.’s still seeking a diplomatic solution, as is China, which doesn’t want a nuclear crisis but also doesn’t want to cede regional power to America. Meanwhile, South Korean media reported that Pyongyang was moving what appeared to be an ICBM toward its west coast. But Russian president Vladimir Putin has warned that the escalating North Korean crisis could cause a “planetary catastrophe” and huge loss of life, and described US proposals for further sanctions on Pyongyang as “useless”.