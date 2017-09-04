Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

North Korea nuclear test spurs emergency security council session


Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune Congress, Relief and the Wall: President Donald Trump’s administration has awarded the first contracts for its promised wall along the Mexican border. Receiving between $400,000 and $500,000 each, four construction companies now have the job of building a concrete prototype 30 feet long and about 30 feet tall — one that could prevent tunneling beneath it. The president’s made non-funding the border barrier a deal-breaker in budget negotiations, leaving Congress to raise the debt ceiling and formulate a spending package by Sept. 30 to avoid government shut-down. To kick things off, Democratic and Republican legislative leaders will meet Wednesday with the chief executive, who has also requested an initial $7.8 billion for Texas hurricane relief. All of it leaves a Harvey-sized mess in DC.  

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
EWN Headlines
2 men questioned in connection with Naka Drotske shooting
It’s understood Drotske and former Springbok teammate Os du Randt had been socialising on a smallholding on the outskirts of Pretoria on when three armed men attempted to rob them.
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion
It is alleged the magistrate approached the two women and promised they'd be released during their next court appearance, provided they paid him a certain amount
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
It's the second consecutive day that Eskom has implemented controlled outages.
