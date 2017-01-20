Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Sylvia Vollenhoven Filmmaker about Project Spear


Project Spear is a 48-minute documentary, commissioned by the SABC that deals with the largescale corruption of the apartheid government and its impact on South Africa today. After giving its full support to the production process of Project Spear – this included approving a final script – the SABC decided at the last minute to remove the documentary from its schedule in 2012.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS
Make your summer even bigger with KAMERS

Win 1 of 10 summer hampers with KAMERS on 702.

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
EWN Headlines
ANC pays tribute to slain Limpopo councillor
ANC pays tribute to slain Limpopo councillor

Thabang Maupa had been critical of some of those accused in the VBS scandal and was shot dead outside his liquor store on Monday.
Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi to take stand at state capture inquiry
Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi to take stand at state capture inquiry

Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi was among the ministers who were more critical of former President Jacob Zuma's leadership and his relationship with the Gupta family.

Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'

The DA's John Steenhuisen hit back at the red berets during debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us