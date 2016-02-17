Safe sex and condom use

Earlier this month the Centres for Disease Control in the US published a series of regulations regarding alcohol and safe sex practices that caused quite the stir. A warning to women about drinking set off an enormous amount of backlash on social media. Without a mention whatsoever of the drinking habits of men. With Dr Eve this morning we discuss the problem of the CDC regulations and address safe sex practices and responsible condom use.
