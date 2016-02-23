Redi speaks to Greg Marinovich, who has just released his long-awaited book on the events of August 2012 at Marikana. In Murder at Small Koppie, Greg, who is a renowned photojournalist, explores the truth behind the Marikana massacre, looking specifically at the largely untold slaughter at Small Koppie.
Greg Marinovich, Murder at the Small Koppie
