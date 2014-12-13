How do birds make eggs? Why do we cry for both happiness and sadness? Can neutrinos go faster than the speed of light? Why is it so hard to lose stomach fat? Why do some babies smile in their sleep? Can you get oxygen from the water you drink? Plus, how life began, and the science of opera singing...
