The Naked Scientist

Is there such a thing as a 'baby brain'?


Should I let my child run up and down stairs? Is crocodile bile deadly? Why don't animals in the wild bleed to death during child birth? Will there come a time where we stop breaking any new sport records? Is there such a thing as a "baby brain"?

The Naked Scientist

The Naked Scientist

30 December 2016 1:09 PM
Treatments for Marfan Syndrome and other arterial diseases

Treatments for Marfan Syndrome and other arterial diseases

2 December 2016 12:41 PM
Friday stand-in Frank Magwegwe the Naked Scientist

Friday stand-in Frank Magwegwe the Naked Scientist

25 November 2016 2:54 PM
The Super Moon

The Super Moon

18 November 2016 2:24 PM
New HIV vaccine

New HIV vaccine

11 November 2016 3:22 PM
Bionic plants

Bionic plants

4 November 2016 3:07 PM
First fossilised brain from a dinosaur

First fossilised brain from a dinosaur

28 October 2016 12:55 PM
Growing your own cartilage

Growing your own cartilage

21 October 2016 1:16 PM
Gene editing

Gene editing

14 October 2016 2:43 PM
Science Nobel prize winners

Science Nobel prize winners

7 October 2016 12:36 PM
Features
Follow us at Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban
Follow us at Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban

Gain insight into the Business of Tourism at Africa's largest travel trade show brought you by SA Tourism
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Win
How Lucky Can You Get? with LottoStar
How Lucky Can You Get? with LottoStar

Win your share of R300 000. Daily. Enter Now!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
Events
Kingsmead Book Fair 2019
Kingsmead Book Fair 2019

Book now for good food and drink, interesting discussion, heated debate and in-depth dialogue at Kingsmead College on Saturday 25...
Enter MTN Walk the Talk with 702 now!
Enter MTN Walk the Talk with 702 now!

Enter the 2019 edition of the walk, and join a community walking in the right direction as we celebrate 25 years of democracy.
EWN Headlines
Mangosuthu Buthelezi calls on KZN to give IFP widespread support
Mangosuthu Buthelezi calls on KZN to give IFP widespread support

He said the country has been denied overall justice for far too long: “Justice has been denied for far too long and I am not talking specifically about the courts when I mention justice but I am talking about fairness.”
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema
Zuma is SA’s no 1 criminal - followed by Ramaphosa, says Malema

The EFF leader said Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t deserve to be at the Union Buildings as the country’s first citizen.
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema
Ramaphosa offered Shivambu and I positions in Cabinet, says Malema

“Ramaphosa offered me and Shivambu positions in Cabinet when he started as president and we said no."
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us