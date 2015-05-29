Does truth serum work?

If it's only female mosquitoes that drink our blood, what do male mosquitoes feed on? How do we know how old human remains are? What is truth serum and how does it affect the brain? Should we keep onions in the fridge? And why do people have accents? Plus, the latest breakthrough in artificial intelligence.
