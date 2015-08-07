7 August 2015 5:21 PM

How do humans generate body heat, how does rice fix a waterlogged phone, how does a thermos flask store hot water without expanding from the steam, why don't airplanes gain height when flying strait, why do people lose consciousness if the cabin pressure is lost on a flight, does a slipstream ever help the lead cyclist, why don't people bleed out if their leg is amputated and what causes corrugations on roads