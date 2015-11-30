Andile Dyalvane, Ceramic Artist

30 November 2015 2:01 PM

Fusing a deep held love of traditional Xhosa design, with a clean, contemporary eye, Andile Dyalvane has created something quintessentially South African. The founder of Imiso is now on the verge of international stardom, we talk about the hard road to success, and the importance of following your dream. Follow Andile on twitter @AndileDyalvane and Imiso Ceramics on twitter @imisoceramics