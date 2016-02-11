The Healthy Lifestyle Feature with Azania Mosaka

Asthma


Asthma is a disease that affects the lower airway, causing symptoms such as wheezing, coughing and a tight chest. According to Dr Corli Lodder (Gravett), who manages an asthma and allergy clinic in Gauteng, 80% of asthmatic patients also suffer from allergic rhinitis (AR) - a condition often referred to as hayfever, which causes itching, swelling and mucus in the upper airway. Although they affect different parts of the airway, these two afflictions are considered part of the same disease process. 

