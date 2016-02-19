The Best of NightTalk

The IEC to do away with ‘confusing alphabetic sequence’ on ballot papers


Sy Mamabolo on the IEC's preparations ahead of the 2016 elections including plans to do away with ‘confusing alphabetic sequence’ on ballot papers.

South Africans Doing Great Things – Curt Van Heerden

South Africans Doing Great Things – Curt Van Heerden

10 May 2019 11:14 PM
A team are running from Pretoria to Cape Town to help differently-abled children

A team are running from Pretoria to Cape Town to help differently-abled children

10 May 2019 10:15 PM
Small Parties in Elections

Small Parties in Elections

10 May 2019 10:03 PM
The Psychology behind why we buy luxury goods we can't afford

The Psychology behind why we buy luxury goods we can't afford

10 May 2019 9:18 PM
What’s On: The Local Scene with Kay Selesho

What’s On: The Local Scene with Kay Selesho

22 March 2019 11:55 PM
Ten Commandments on Personal Finance

Ten Commandments on Personal Finance

23 January 2019 5:54 PM
10:59 pm - The Best of NightTalk

10:59 pm - The Best of NightTalk

28 November 2018 12:59 AM
What to consider before resigning

What to consider before resigning

28 November 2018 12:28 AM
Refilwe Thobega with Anatii on Íyeza'

Refilwe Thobega with Anatii on Íyeza'

26 November 2018 11:50 PM
Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year

Volvo XC40 making it to the Top 10 Finalist in the AutoTrader South African Car of The Year

21 November 2018 7:14 PM
Features
Follow us at Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban
Follow us at Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban

Gain insight into the Business of Tourism at Africa's largest travel trade show brought you by SA Tourism
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Win
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
Events
The International Multi-Award-Winning Musical CHICAGO
The International Multi-Award-Winning Musical CHICAGO

CHICAGO is now on stage at Montecasino. Book now! It would be a crime to miss it.
Kingsmead Book Fair 2019
Kingsmead Book Fair 2019

Book now for good food and drink, interesting discussion, heated debate and in-depth dialogue at Kingsmead College on Saturday 25...
Enter MTN Walk the Talk with 702 now!
Enter MTN Walk the Talk with 702 now!

Enter the 2019 edition of the walk, and join a community walking in the right direction as we celebrate 25 years of democracy.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa on election results: The will of the people must be respected
Ramaphosa on election results: The will of the people must be respected

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the IEC must be applauded for the hard work it’s put in to ensure 2019’s elections are free and fair.
LIVE: Who's in and out of Parliament - we decode the numbers
LIVE: Who's in and out of Parliament - we decode the numbers

Mahlatse Mahlase, Clement Manyathela and Fikile Ntsikelelo-Moya break down what the number of seats in Parliament for each party means.

The biggest winners in Parliament - EFF and FF Plus
The biggest winners in Parliament - EFF and FF Plus

Change is here: The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Freedom Front Plus made their circles bigger in Parliament.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us