Maretha Smit CEO of the SA Dental Association looked at the impact of the new legislation put in place by HPCSA which will lead to unregistered dental assistants having to quit or face criminal sanction.
Maretha Smit on new legislation by HSPCA
10 May 2019 11:14 PM
