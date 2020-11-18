Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The power of prosperity perspective".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Casey Czuj
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work Honeydew CPF public relations officer Michael Steyn says looking after police officers is one of the priorities. 18 November 2020 5:59 PM
SABC board split on impending retrenchment process The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't. 18 November 2020 1:08 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Local
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands. 18 November 2020 6:45 AM
View all Politics
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs. 18 November 2020 4:50 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

