Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler
The average Eskom worker earns R789 000 per year, according to economist Mike Schüssler.
When excluding executives and senior managers, the average Eskom employee’s earnings still exceed R600 000 per year.
Schüssler made the calculation using the publically available Eskom annual report.
According to Schüssler, Eskom is one of the best paying employers in South Africa, with its workers in the top 1% to 2% of households in terms of income.
Unions are embroiled in a wage dispute with Eskom, with workers demanding a 15% wage hike.
Eskom on Thursday warned consumers that power supply may be under threat with several workers being intimidated, and at least one hospitalised.
The company claims that some workers are deliberately cutting electricity to certain areas.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Schüssler.
Listen to the interview in the audio below the tweets (and/or scroll down even further for quotes from it).
Excluding executives & Snr managers income average still exceeds R600k. Ave employer reports earnings of R64k while Eskom average 10X more! The rich want to hurt the employers. The wrong reward here somehow - should employers not get more than workers disrupting their business?— mike schussler (@mikeschussler) June 12, 2018
not my stats but from Eskom Annual report— mike schussler (@mikeschussler) June 13, 2018
Thanks report to Eskom
Eskom pays better than the municipalities…Mike Schüssler
We don’t know what the median is… The electricity sector has a high median…Mike Schüssler
It’s become way out of kilter… there’s less electricity produced than a decade ago… There’s a third more staff than a decade ago…Mike Schüssler
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
