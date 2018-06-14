Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:15
Teacher unions relieved to know vaccine jabs for teachers arriving on Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
The principal of a primary school in Finetown, Johannesburg, has been gunned down.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Steve Mabona, spokesperson, Dept. of Basic Education in Gauteng
Today at 12:27
The Commission continues to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Minister of Public Enterprises, Malusi Gigaba.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Audio: President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Zambia's former president, Kenneth Kaunda.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr. Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director at the UJ's Centre for Africa-China
Today at 12:41
Electrocuted Joburg newlyweds are victims of illegal power connection and meter tampering.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:45
Live : Gas explosion suspected to have killed 20 illegal miners.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:11
Do's and don'ts of braaing meat, chicken, fish (seafood) and veggies
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chef Benny Masekwameng
Today at 13:35
Mental Health Check-In: Loneliness and isolation
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Candice Cohen - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 13:41
Movies with Hugh
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:52
Sardine Run 2021
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Ryan Daly - Marine Scientist at Oceanographic Research Institute
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Tshepo Mazibuko
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tshepo Mazibuko
Today at 14:35
#702Unplugged with former finalist on MNET's, The Voice SA, Keanu Harker
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File: The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ken Forrester - co-founder and Chair at Chenin Blanc Association (CBA)
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Eskom report shows its workers are close to SA’s best paid - Mike Schüssler

14 June 2018 8:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Mike Schussler
eskom wages

Excluding executives and senior managers, the average Eskom worker earns more than R600 000 per year, says Schüssler.

(Also read: Eskom wants you to pay 19.9% more for electricity… or else!)

The average Eskom worker earns R789 000 per year, according to economist Mike Schüssler.

When excluding executives and senior managers, the average Eskom employee’s earnings still exceed R600 000 per year.

Schüssler made the calculation using the publically available Eskom annual report.

According to Schüssler, Eskom is one of the best paying employers in South Africa, with its workers in the top 1% to 2% of households in terms of income.

Unions are embroiled in a wage dispute with Eskom, with workers demanding a 15% wage hike.

Eskom on Thursday warned consumers that power supply may be under threat with several workers being intimidated, and at least one hospitalised.

The company claims that some workers are deliberately cutting electricity to certain areas.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Schüssler.

Listen to the interview in the audio below the tweets (and/or scroll down even further for quotes from it).

Eskom pays better than the municipalities…

Mike Schüssler

We don’t know what the median is… The electricity sector has a high median…

Mike Schüssler

It’s become way out of kilter… there’s less electricity produced than a decade ago… There’s a third more staff than a decade ago…

Mike Schüssler



14 June 2018 8:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Mike Schussler
eskom wages

