How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Competition Commission receives over 220 complaints of exorbitant uniform costs 'Every time we receive a complaint, we'll investigate it,' says Sithabiso Buthelezi, Senior Investigator for the commission. 12 January 2024 5:42 PM
SA now has 28 million grant recipients – 4 times the number of taxpayers “We have done a great deal in the provisioning of grants,” said Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC’s birthday celebrations. 12 January 2024 3:59 PM
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
View all Local
'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor Israel will make its arguments known on Friday morning from 11 am. 12 January 2024 11:55 AM
SACP regrets supporting Zuma, lambasts him as ‘counter-revolutionary’ Once one of his staunchest supporters, the SACP claimed Jacob Zuma pioneered State capture and allowed for government corruption t... 12 January 2024 7:21 AM
Israeli Knesset member joins SA's Israel genocide lawsuit at ICJ Ofer Cassif is a member of the Hadash-Ta'al party in the Israeli Knesset, he says he supports SA's ICJ hearings against Israel. 11 January 2024 11:57 AM
View all Politics
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
Cape Town's plans to ditch Eskom: City issues latest independent power tender Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Beverley van Reenen, the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy. 11 January 2024 9:41 PM
Watershed moment for crypto: US approves bitcoin exchange traded funds The Securities and Exchange Commission has finally approved the first US-listed ETFs to track bitcoin - good news also for the bro... 11 January 2024 8:55 PM
View all Business
Global heating may breach 1.5°C in 2024 – here’s what that could look like 2023 was Earth’s hottest year ever recorded, beating the previous record set in 2016 by a huge margin. 12 January 2024 4:45 PM
2023 was the HOTTEST year ever recorded on Planet Earth Global temperatures in 2023 were higher than any year since at least 1850. 12 January 2024 2:56 PM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers vs Sale Sharks: ‘We have to go full strength’ - Stormers head coach The Stormers will host the Sale Sharks at DHL Cape Town Stadium this weekend. 12 January 2024 1:42 PM
Bafana Bafana's last 16 prospects at Afcon on the cards - sports journalist South Africa will face Mali in their first Group E game on 16 January. 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Ntubeni on 100 stormers games: ‘looking after your body is important’ Scarra Ntubeni has officially celebrated his 100th cap for the stormers. 11 January 2024 2:16 PM
View all Sport
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
What is life REALLY like after winning Idols SA? Luyolo Yiba spills the beans Luyolo Yiba from Qonce was crowned as Idols SA season 15 winner at the Big Top Arena in Carnival City in November 2019. 11 January 2024 10:43 AM
'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White's HOT and STEAMY Calvin Klein ad goes viral 'The Bear' boy-next-door actor Jeremy Allen White takes centre stage in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. 11 January 2024 9:28 AM
View all Entertainment
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
Gaza military operations aimed to protect, not kill thousands of people - Israel Israel’s Foreign Affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, maintained his country had a right to defend itself, and that if any genocide... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
View all Africa
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
What does South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel mean for war in Gaza? South Africa is taking Israel to court for genocide amid the IDF's ongoing war on Gaza. 11 January 2024 8:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians (particularly from ANC) are trying to revise history Expect many attempts at airbrushing past failures, particularly by the ruling ANC and its representatives, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 January 2024 6:43 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)

8 January 2024 6:45 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Personal finance
How to get rich
investing
book review
business book review
financial freedom
wealth
book reviews
business book reviews
rich
wealthy
get rich
how to make your first million

Rich. Wealthy. Financially free... Call it what you will; the first million is how you get there. Warren Ingram on his book...

This interview happened on21 June 2018.

The first million makes the second so much easier!

Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital
pixabay.com, 2019
pixabay.com, 2019

Have you ever wondered how wealthy (or “rich”, or “financially free”; call it what you will) people actually made their first million?

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, a regular on The Money Show, penned an easy-to-understand guide entitled “How to Make Your First Million”.

In this book Ingram shows how different kinds of people have made their fortunes in their own unique way, thus allowing you to find a method that works for you.

We would all like to reach a stage where we are able to live off the income from our savings and investments.

Unfortunately, just five out of every 100 people reach that stage.

This highly accessible book is aimed at anyone who wants to learn how to make their first million in savings.

The book provides real examples of ordinary people who have reached their financial goals and explains how you can do the same.

It also provides practical ways of setting goals and keeping yourself motivated to achieve them, especially in tough times.

“How to Make Your First Million” provides people from all walks of life with practical information on how to achieve financial freedom in a range of different ways and shows that it is possible for almost everyone with a reasonable job to be financially free.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ingram about his book.

Listen to the interview in the YouTube clip below (and/or scroll down for more quotes from it).

It’s undoubtedly necessary to make sacrifices.

Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital

You’ll set yourself up for the rest of your life if you start investing early.

Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital

The profits from the book go towards The Serendipity Trust that funds education.

Warren Ingram, Galileo Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to make your first R1 million (after that it just becomes so much easier)




8 January 2024 6:45 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Personal finance
How to get rich
investing
book review
business book review
financial freedom
wealth
book reviews
business book reviews
rich
wealthy
get rich
how to make your first million

More from MyMoney Online

Picture: pixabay.com

'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!'

12 January 2024 9:12 AM

By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Maitree Rimthong (https://www.pexels.com/@maitree-rimthong-444156)

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

10 January 2024 7:37 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you

29 December 2023 11:17 AM

"If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© canyalcin/123rf.com

Joburg has the most economic opportunity in Africa, says Artificial Intelligence

29 December 2023 8:12 AM

Born from boredom, an idea: Tell ChatGPT, 'Rank African cities by economic opportunity', and publish whatever it spits out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© melpomen/123rf.com

YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things

28 December 2023 1:26 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmvasilenko77/123rf.com

2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro

28 December 2023 12:56 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: blasbike/123rf.com

Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo

28 December 2023 12:15 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth

14 December 2023 9:25 AM

Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track

14 December 2023 9:16 AM

How many of these seven things are you currently practising?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Image courtesy of Maitree Rimthong (https://www.pexels.com/@maitree-rimthong-444156)

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

10 January 2024 7:37 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zasabe/123rf.com

Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

19 October 2023 9:20 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable tips on how to manage your finances during the holiday period and avoid financial stress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

Keeping it in the family: How to build generational wealth and pass it on

20 April 2023 9:01 PM

You don't have to be a titan of business to start building wealth for your family. A lot depends on the financial habits you develop for yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ximagination/123rf.com

Is a balanced portfolio the best investment for most people?

11 April 2023 8:57 PM

Old-fashioned balanced funds tend to get ignored when times are bad or very good, while they actually deliver good returns over long periods says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ilixe48/123rf.com

We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 9:02 PM

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ginasanders/123rf.com

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 1:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 7:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 6:16 PM

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

BBC Africa docuseries ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ leaves viewers shocked

World

'I can't imagine much better evidence than what SA has' – Law professor

World Local Politics

Lillian Ngoyi street explosion 'created opportunity for smart infrastructure'

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: ANC's 112th anniversary, Israel defends itself at The Hague

13 January 2024 12:33 AM

ANC banking on gala dinner to help help replenish coffers

12 January 2024 9:55 PM

SA strips U19 cricket skipper of captaincy over Gaza protest fears

12 January 2024 9:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA