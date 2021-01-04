Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Tye Platinum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tye Platinum
Today at 18:08
What’s next for SA and the global economy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maarten Ackerman - Chief Economist and Advisory Partner at Citadel
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Narrative Economics by Robert J Shiller
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - chef Chef Coco Reinarhz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chef Coco Reinharz
No Items to show
Latest Local
We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Mostoaledi gives an update on the situation at Beitbridge border post. 4 January 2021 2:44 PM
Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away A few weeks ago Sitole told 702 a story of how her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook. 4 January 2021 11:04 AM
We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert SAMRC director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit Prof Charles Parry says we must look at the business model. 4 January 2021 10:38 AM
View all Local
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
View all Politics
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Business
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Magenge, We Need to Talk and shape a new masculinity Author Melusi Tshabalala says he encourages especially black men to start interrogating what being a man really means. 24 December 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
View all Entertainment
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

4 January 2021 9:19 AM
by Zaakirah Rossier
Tags:
Beyonce and Jay Z go vegan
vegan
veganism
vegan ice cream
vegan friendly
Green and Vegan
Veganuary

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

A Word On... Veganism is a three-part podcast published by Life Podcasts, produced and presented by Vegan, Andy Leve. Over three episodes, the podcast debunks, dispels and discusses all things related to the vegan way of life.

Those looking to review their lifestyles in the new decade can expect to get a sense of the important dietary aspects to consider when reducing meat consumption in the hopes of inevitably cutting it out completely.

Click here to discover other captivating podcasts just like this one from Life Podcasts - a division of Primedia Broadcasting.

Does the new decade call for a new diet? Veganism might not only be better for you but, the planet too!

As the plant-based diet becomes increasingly visible, more questions relating to it come to the fore and ironically, in an age of information overload, a lot of uncertainty, untruths, myths and ill-considered opinions can show up as fact.

In this podcast series, Andy Leve takes a look at the detrimental impact that the animal agriculture industry has on the environment, prevention of the suffering of animals and, the improvement of the health of millions of people around the world.

Episode 1: Understanding it for you

Going meat-free for a day or two is very different from removing all meat from your diet. In the first episode, Andy Leve discusses the nutritional aspects to consider before making a lifestyle switch. Dietician Lila Bruk and endocrinologist Dr Brad Merwitz correct some myths relating to different diets.

The key when it comes to protein from a vegan point of view is combining a vegetable protein source with a grain, so for example, chickpeas and rice or baked beans on toast. When you combine the vegetable protein with a grain, you are creating more of a complete protein.

Lila Bruk, Dietician — Lila Bruk and Associates

The diet is extremely important. The problem is that often GPs do hormone levels and the levels are normal, so people are stuck and know something's wrong but the blood tests can't pick anything up.

Dr Brad Merwitz, Endocrinologist — Netcare Milpark and Parklane Hospitals

Episode 2: Good for you, good for the planet?

For many, the desire to switch to a meat-free diet is based on the impact of animal farming on the environment which is driven by our consumption. In the second episode, Andy Leve looks at sustainability with Taryn Mansfield from The South African Vegan Society and Kevin Coetzee from Infinite Foods.

If you were going to work every day to slaughter animals, you are going to be traumatised, you're going to take that anger and that violence home.

Taryn Mansfield — The South African Vegan Society

So, if you only care about humans even, you should care about these issues because there are people involved in these industries that don't want to necessarily be there... a lot of these workers are exploited.

Taryn Mansfield — The South African Vegan Society

Episode 3: Life as a vegan

If you decide to make the switch, you will have to contend with more than just your new diet... discovering how to live like a vegan in a society that predominantly is not, is a challenge. In the third episode, Andy Leve discusses how to maintain your new lifestyle with Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur at Leafy Greens and Zachda Prinsloo, owner of The Veganist.

As the world's population is expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, a clear movement towards a vegan lifestyle is the most effective way because it will reduce pressure on our environment and may be absolutely crucial to our survival as a species.

Andy Leve — TV Producer and Radio Presenter

For me, the core of the vegan lifestyle that I was living was about health and wellness... it's what I eat 99.9% of the time.

Antonia de Luca, author, chef and restauranteur — Leafy Greens Café

Andy Leve is a TV and radio producer, radio presenter and voice over artist.

If you loved A Word On... Veganism, you may also be interested in Artificial Intelligence: Are CEOs standing in the way of its potential?




