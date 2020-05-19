South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609
The Department of Health said on Tuesday that 488,609 tests have been conducted with 13,538 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.
"Regrettably, we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 312."
The total number of recoveries to date is 7,960.
488 609 tests have been conducted with 13 538 done in the last 24 hour cycle. Regrettably we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 19, 2020
deaths to 312.The total number of recoveries to date is 7960 #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/U1eiLfhQEi
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 17 200, the total number of deaths is 312 and total recoveries is 7960. pic.twitter.com/uIPhm5h66g— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 19, 2020
