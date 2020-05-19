South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609

The Department of Health said on Tuesday that 488,609 tests have been conducted with 13,538 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

"Regrettably, we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 312."

The total number of recoveries to date is 7,960.

