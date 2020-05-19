Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Latest Local
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609 There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312. 19 May 2020 10:27 PM
Sanitisers, masks, water being delivered to schools ahead of 1 June - Motshekga Schools in the country closed more than two months ago in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 19 May 2020 5:51 PM
Floating wind farms to be developed in South Africa Currently seven sites have been identified for potential floating wind farms. 19 May 2020 5:40 PM
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects. 19 May 2020 1:05 PM
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone? Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views. 19 May 2020 11:36 AM
Scopa wants breakdown on how money given to SAA under business rescue was spent Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the breakdown that has thus far been given is very generic and needs more detail. 19 May 2020 7:25 AM
Heroes and Zeros: Fun social distancing ads that work Some great examples of images and creativity to encourage social distancing. 19 May 2020 7:52 PM
Extending lockdown won't stop transmission - only the economy will suffer more Extended hard lockdowns in Africa are likely to have a more dire result due to a devastating economic environment that could see i... 19 May 2020 7:22 PM
Private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeries Since the middle of March when elective surgeries were cancelled, hospital groups have been experiencing reduced occupancies. 19 May 2020 7:00 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
South Africa records almost 8,000 recoveries as COVID-19 tests reach 488,609

19 May 2020 10:27 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
There were 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 312.

The Department of Health said on Tuesday that 488,609 tests have been conducted with 13,538 done in the previous 24-hour cycle.

"Regrettably, we report a further 26 COVID-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 312."

The total number of recoveries to date is 7,960.


