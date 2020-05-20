Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Facebook adding 'Shops' platform to let businesses sell products Business Insider says businesses will now be able to list the goods they have for sale on the social networks. 20 May 2020 5:27 PM
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 20 May 2020 5:04 PM
Gauteng premier and executive council assess business sites' lockdown compliance Makhura has visited the BMW and Nissan plants in Rosslyn, Pretoria while some MECs assessed malls in parts of the province. 20 May 2020 1:54 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
Griffiths Mxenge: Brutally murdered for fighting for liberation #UnResolved investigates the murder of anti-apartheid activist Mxenge and how his killers were granted amnesty by the TRC. 19 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
Bonds: The tortoise versus the hare Government bonds are considered to be the most secure form of investment in South Africa. 20 May 2020 6:45 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
View all Sport
Miss SA's hopeful dreams could be gone after Tweets she used n-word resurface Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Woman getting upset that store wont let her shop without protective mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Max Hurrell turns official farting on TV into a banging song Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

20 May 2020 9:08 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number to 339.

The Department of Health said on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 1,8003, and the total number of recoveries is 8,950.

Gauteng has 1,694 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 339.


20 May 2020 9:08 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

200325 Mantashe2

Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations

20 May 2020 1:13 PM

Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilgif

Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19

20 May 2020 12:55 PM

Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

booysens1gif

Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD

20 May 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June

20 May 2020 8:09 AM

Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience

19 May 2020 5:08 PM

Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP

19 May 2020 1:05 PM

Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?

19 May 2020 11:36 AM

Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check

18 May 2020 4:03 PM

Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown

18 May 2020 3:51 PM

SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

Opinion

'People are really struggling' - Research shows 1 in 3 adults goes to bed hungry

Local

Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day as cases approach 5 million

20 May 2020 8:37 PM

DA, FF+ grandstanding with court action on lockdown regulations - IFP

20 May 2020 7:52 PM

14% of KZN COVID-19 cases can be traced to St Augustine’s Hospital - report

20 May 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA