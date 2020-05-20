Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted
The Department of Health said on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 1,8003, and the total number of recoveries is 8,950.
Gauteng has 1,694 recoveries.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 339.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 18003, the total number of deaths is 339 and the total number of recoveries is 8950. pic.twitter.com/7s0UN009k5— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2020
#COVID19SouthAfrica Statistics as at 20 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/2WM5oCnqW2— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2020
Provincial Breakdown and— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 20, 2020
Distribution of Deaths by Age and Gender #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusSA #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/Xhij0d0k5U
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations
Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.Read More
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19
Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.Read More
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.Read More
Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD
Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June
Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.Read More
[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience
Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.Read More
Criminal record for breaking lockdown regulations has dire consequences - ACDP
Member of Parliament Steve Swart says the party is concerned as these trivial crimes will affect people's job prospects.Read More
Should lawyers wanting to be judges have same free speech rights as everyone?
Lawyers Nicole Fritz and Okyerebea Ampfo-Anti reflect on whether judges have the right to express their views.Read More
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check
Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.Read More
Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown
SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.Read More