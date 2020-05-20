Almost 9,000 recoveries recorded, 505,861 tests conducted

The Department of Health said on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 1,8003, and the total number of recoveries is 8,950.

Gauteng has 1,694 recoveries.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 27 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 339.

