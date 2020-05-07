Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance - Has Aid failed Africa and has COVID-19 exposed this? Can Africa reset from this?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tonny Okwir - Programme Officer Governance in the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda under Development Initiat
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
View all Local
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old with cancer reuniting with father after lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:45 AM
Adele showing off her tremendous weight loss for her birthday goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 May 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported

7 May 2020 8:53 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that there were eight more COVID-19 related deaths: two from KwaZulu-Natal and six from the Western Cape.

This brings the total national deaths to 161.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

A total of 292,153 tests have been conducted to date with 12,774 tests done in the previous 24 hrs.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8,232.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,808. The total number of deaths had increased by five to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3,153.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.

Total deaths nationally are 148.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.


7 May 2020 8:53 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

161126antidrugsjpg

[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes

7 May 2020 4:17 PM

A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres

7 May 2020 3:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coins, cash money, economy

SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA

7 May 2020 1:19 PM

Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

theatregif

Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic?

7 May 2020 11:44 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ekhuruleni Mayor Mzandile Masina

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

6 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200113-gauteng-ems-edjpg Gauteng paramedics EMS

City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday

6 May 2020 4:22 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

6 May 2020 12:59 PM

The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141020lindela2.jpg

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

6 May 2020 12:41 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beer

Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported

World Local

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

Local

Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

Nxesi urges SA to ramp up employment through technology, infrastructure

7 May 2020 8:04 PM

UN appeals for $4.7 billion more to fight virus pandemic

7 May 2020 8:01 PM

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA