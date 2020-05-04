COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

Streaming issues? Report here
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Childline Gauteng records high number of COVID-19 information related calls The organisation says it's taken about 2,400 calls not just from children but parents who are concerned about the virus. 4 May 2020 5:07 PM
Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts gives details on the communication they sent out to doctors. 4 May 2020 1:53 PM
Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision. 4 May 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Infrastructure spending a 'must do' for South Africa and urgent South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund. 4 May 2020 7:11 PM
Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis' Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown. 4 May 2020 6:58 PM
ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come? 4 May 2020 6:36 PM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game. 3 May 2020 11:08 PM
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
Hawk snatches mouse immediately after being released goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 May 2020 9:25 AM
[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos The album 'Bamako' was recorded in Mali and co-produced by legendary musician Salif Keita. 3 May 2020 3:29 PM
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 May 2020 9:15 AM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746 A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours. 4 May 2020 8:54 PM
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday. 4 May 2020 6:03 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

4 May 2020 8:54 PM

4 May 2020 8:54 PM
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.


corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children

4 May 2020 6:03 PM

The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday.

rankjpg

Workers anxious as they return to work after five weeks of lockdown

4 May 2020 3:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives an account of what she witnessed in the morning as some people returned to work.

171116mediclinicgif

Mediclinic refutes claims that it bars patients without COVID-19 results

4 May 2020 1:53 PM

Mediclinic Southern Africa chief clinical officer Dr Stefan Smuts gives details on the communication they sent out to doctors.

200319-nkosazana-edjpg

Attack on Dlamini-Zuma malicious and baseless - Presidency

4 May 2020 10:33 AM

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the decision communicated by minister Dlamini-Zuma was a Cabinet decision.

Petrol

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

1 May 2020 10:55 AM

The drop comes as a result of changes in the rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the price of crude oil.

200428 textile PPEs

SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

30 April 2020 8:40 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

[LISTEN] Are Gauteng government's food parcels 'enough' for a month?

Local

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa updates media on COVID-19 relief fund

Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,220, recoveries reach 2,746

World Local

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Masked and standing apart, the world creeps out of lockdown

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

4 May 2020 8:50 PM

Zuma graft hearing postponed to June due to coronavirus

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

4 May 2020 8:47 PM

