COVID-19 cases rise to 7,572, death toll reaches 148
The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.
Total deaths nationally are 148.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."
The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).
A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.
There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.
According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.
A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.
Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.
The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.
According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.
This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.
There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.
The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.
According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.
