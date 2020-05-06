Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153. 6 May 2020 10:56 PM
Survey shows thousands of early childhood development centres at risk of closure Ilifa Labantwana director Zaheera Mohamed says about 99% of operators are struggling because parents have stopped paying fees. 6 May 2020 6:05 PM
Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything. 6 May 2020 5:59 PM
View all Local
'What Duduzane Zuma says needs to be taken with a pinch of salt' Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni gives his take on the claims made in a new interview series between Jacob Zuma and his son. 6 May 2020 1:59 PM
Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape. 6 May 2020 12:41 PM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up? The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard. 6 May 2020 6:39 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
[LISTEN] How lockdown may heighten family tensions Eusebius McKaiser spoke to psychologist Hayden Knibbs to understand why this happens and how to resolve this. 5 May 2020 12:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

COVID-19 cases rise to 7,808 as death toll reaches 153

6 May 2020 10:56 PM
by
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that recoveries had increased to 3,153.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,808. The total number of deaths had increased by five to 153 and the recoveries have now increased to 3,153.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that there were 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Gauteng.

Total deaths nationally are 148.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are 7,572.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients."

The Department of Health announced on Monday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 7,220, the total number of deaths was 138 and the recoveries had risen to 2,746 (as at 2 May 2020).

A total of 257,541 tests have been conducted to date with 11,794 tests done in the previous 24 hours.

There were seven more deaths: 6 from Western Cape and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal. Total deaths nationally are 138.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the healthcare workers who treated these patients."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday was 6,783 and the total number of deaths has increased by eight, bringing the total number of deaths to 131.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said eight more deaths have been recorded with two from Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng.

According to the Health Department, as of 30 April, 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from that community screening programme 72,087 were referred for testing.

A total of 245,747 people have been tested in both the private and public sectors.

Gauteng now has 1,624 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,076.

The Eastern Cape is also nearing the 1,000 mark with 774 cases.

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 6,336.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 230, 686, of which 13,164 were done in the previous 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests done in a 24-hour cycle to date.

There were seven deaths reported in the Western Cape and Free State.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.

The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.


More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Ekhuruleni Mayor Mzandile Masina

Masina defends system used to distribute food parcels in Ekurhuleni

6 May 2020 5:59 PM

Mayor Mzwandile Masina says they cannot take 8,000 food parcels to one area while residents say they have not received anything.

Read More

200113-gauteng-ems-edjpg Gauteng paramedics EMS

City of Johannesburg to pay outstanding EMS salaries by Monday

6 May 2020 4:22 PM

Spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane says HR is compiling a list of those who were not paid their full salaries.

Read More

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

Denosa 'furious and annoyed' by number of COVID-19 positive health workers

6 May 2020 12:59 PM

The organisation's acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi says the report of infected health workers comes as a shock.

Read More

141020lindela2.jpg

Detainees awaiting deportation flee from Lindela Repatriation Centre

6 May 2020 12:41 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has blamed protesting guards for the escape.

Read More

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.

Read More

Beer

Legal battle to sell alcohol not over, parked for now - Gauteng Liquor Forum

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Forum president Fanny Mokoena says they are waiting for details to go and discuss the matter with the government.

Read More

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

BATSA no more pursuing legal action over cigarette sale ban

6 May 2020 10:44 AM

British American Tobacco South Africa says it will pursue further discussions with the government on lockdown regulations.

Read More

calculator-money-business-payment-expenses-salary-income-companyjpg

[LISTEN] Why South Africans need to ensure income security

5 May 2020 5:07 PM

Wits post-doctoral fellow at the Society, Work and Politics Dr Hannah J Dawson shares views on her opinion piece.

Read More

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

President Ramaphosa commends KwaZulu-Natal COVID-19 response plan

5 May 2020 4:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives updates on President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the province.

Read More

etxs7abxsaa-o-7jpg

Caxton pulls the plug on magazine publishing

5 May 2020 2:22 PM

Wits University Caxton professor of journalism Anton Harber says COVID-19 accelerated a process that had been underway for years.

Read More

