COVID-19 claims 13 more lives, recoveries stand at 2,382
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases was 5,951 and the total number of deaths has risen by 13, to 116 deaths.
The total number of tests to date is 217 522, of which 9,992 were done in the previous 24 hours. Recoveries stand at 2,382 as at 29 April 2020.
As at today the confirmed number of #COVID__19 Cases are 5951 and the total number of deaths have risen by 13, to 116 deaths. pic.twitter.com/j7VM2txBDb— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 1, 2020
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,655 on Sunday, according to the Department of Health. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.
According the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of tests conducted to date is 56,873.
5 April 2020— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 5, 2020
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1655. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdate
The provincial breakdown is as follows: pic.twitter.com/b4ciilcFr5
There were two deaths related to #COVID19. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa to 11 #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/apDCog2c7R— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 5, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop
The drop comes as a result of changes in the rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the price of crude oil.Read More
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More