COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths





The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.

There were 19,507 new tests conducted.

There were 345 new coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Eastern Cape; 89 from KwaZulu-Natal; 116 from Gauteng and 97 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,884.

The number of national recoveries so far is 363,751, which translates to a recovery rate of 69.8%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.078,202.