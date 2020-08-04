Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths

4 August 2020 10:26 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date.

There were 19,507 new tests conducted.

There were 345 new coronavirus-related deaths: 43 from the Eastern Cape; 89 from KwaZulu-Natal; 116 from Gauteng and 97 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,884.

The number of national recoveries so far is 363,751, which translates to a recovery rate of 69.8%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.078,202.


