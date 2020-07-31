COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 482,169. There were 11,046 new infections.

There were 44,886 new tests conducted.

There were 315 new coronavirus-related deaths: 121 from the Eastern Cape; 55 from KwaZulu-Natal; 96 from Gauteng; 34 from the Western Cape and 9 from the North West. The total number of deaths is 7,812.

The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.918,049.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 July. pic.twitter.com/eosUEVBtgK — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 30, 2020