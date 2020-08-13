Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
In few weeks there'll be a second vaccine trial and another in September - MRC Dr Glenda Gray has suggested that health officials go back to communities and trace hotspots areas. 13 August 2020 5:22 PM
Witness tells Zondo Inquiry about threats, moving piles of money with Molefe A Transnet security officer who was sent on errands, including picking up bags of money from the Guptas, said that he had been thr... 13 August 2020 4:57 PM
View all Local
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
Speculation rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation The president is expected to address the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19 13 August 2020 4:11 PM
View all Politics
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
View all Business
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
View all Sport
If I felt bad I sang a song, when I sing I feel better - Dr Rebecca Malope Clement Manyathela chats to award-winning gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope on #HangingOutwithClement. 13 August 2020 11:53 AM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
View all Opinion
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate

13 August 2020 11:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 572,865. There were 3,946 new infections. Gauteng has 195,820 infections to date.

There were 20,063 new tests conducted.

There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths: 68 from the Eastern Cape; 62 from the Free State; 30 from Gauteng; 39 from KwaZulu-Natal; 14 from Limpopo, 18 from Mpumalanga, 8 from the Northern Cape and 21 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,270.

The number of national recoveries so far is 437,617, which translates to a recovery rate of 76%. Gauteng has 154,392 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.315,497.


