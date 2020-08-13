COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate





The Department of Health announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 572,865. There were 3,946 new infections. Gauteng has 195,820 infections to date.

There were 20,063 new tests conducted.

There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths: 68 from the Eastern Cape; 62 from the Free State; 30 from Gauteng; 39 from KwaZulu-Natal; 14 from Limpopo, 18 from Mpumalanga, 8 from the Northern Cape and 21 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,270.

The number of national recoveries so far is 437,617, which translates to a recovery rate of 76%. Gauteng has 154,392 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.315,497.

