COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69%





The Department of Health announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. Gauteng has 181,946 infections to date.

There were 21,916 new tests conducted.

There were 173 new coronavirus-related deaths: 20 from the Eastern Cape; 12 from KwaZulu-Natal; 37 from Gauteng; 31 from the Western Cape; 28 from North West and 45 from Mpumalanga. The total number of deaths is 8,539.

The number of national recoveries so far is 358,037, which translates to a recovery rate of 69%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.058,695.

