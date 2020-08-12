COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9%
The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 568,919. There were 2,810 new infections. Gauteng has 194,685 infections to date.
There were 16,483 new tests conducted.
There were 259 new coronavirus-related deaths: 46 from the Eastern Cape; 108 from Gauteng; 74 from KwaZulu-Natal and 31 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,010.
The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.295,434.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 12 August. pic.twitter.com/hXaz8kKaNp— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 12, 2020
As of today, the total of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 568 919, the total number of deaths is 11 010 and the total number of recoveries is 432 029. pic.twitter.com/m3vJT8RIQ0— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 12, 2020
