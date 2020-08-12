Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9%

12 August 2020 10:19 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 568,919. There were 2,810 new infections. Gauteng has 194,685 infections to date.

There were 16,483 new tests conducted.

There were 259 new coronavirus-related deaths: 46 from the Eastern Cape; 108 from Gauteng; 74 from KwaZulu-Natal and 31 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,010.

The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.295,434.


