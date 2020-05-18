Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms

The Department of Health on Monday urged high-risk age groups and those with comorbidities to be more cautious, especially as the easing of COVID-19 lockdown regulations looms.

"As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high-risk age groups and those with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in South Africa is 16,433, and recoveries have risen to 7,298.

There were 22 new deaths, bringing the total number to 286.

