Today at 15:20
SASSA explains the R350 grant application process
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 17:11
[REACTION] Teacher's unions react to schools reopening plan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 17:13
[REACTION] Schools Reopening
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How to navigate the world or research, studies and information in a Covid Crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Latest Local
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298. 18 May 2020 11:05 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages. 18 May 2020 4:03 PM
SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours. 18 May 2020 1:19 PM
There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible. 18 May 2020 11:26 AM
Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country. 18 May 2020 8:05 AM
How the fourth industrial revolution is holding up in the Covid-19-era Their time has come. Covid-19 has forced the implementation of technology to be fast-tracked in order to digitize the workforce... 18 May 2020 7:38 PM
Poultry producer Astral Foods another company holding on to interim dividend Poultry producer Astral Foods has opted to hold on to its interim dividend as it braces for the economic fallout from the Covid-19... 18 May 2020 7:16 PM
Online alcohol sales skyrocket The ban on alcohol sales has lubricated online orders by thirsty customers waiting for the green light. 18 May 2020 7:07 PM
'An exciting ride into the future': The National Arts Festival goes digital Monica Newton describes adapting to a virtual format and providing an income for artists with the vFringe platform. 17 May 2020 3:32 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream. 17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Bringing the outdoors indoors during lockdown with your kids Outdoor Classroom Day is usually marked on 21 May. Nikki Bush discusses why it's important for children to experience nature. 16 May 2020 2:04 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
Department urges those at risk to be cautious as easing of lockdown rules looms

18 May 2020 11:05 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
There were 22 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number to 286. Recoveries had risen to 7,298.

The Department of Health on Monday urged high-risk age groups and those with comorbidities to be more cautious, especially as the easing of COVID-19 lockdown regulations looms.

"As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high-risk age groups and those with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in South Africa is 16,433, and recoveries have risen to 7,298.

There were 22 new deaths, bringing the total number to 286.


18 May 2020 11:05 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

No, face masks don’t reduce oxygen in blood and won’t kill you - Africa Check

18 May 2020 4:03 PM

Deputy editor Kate Wilkinson says it is also not true that Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets are facing food shortages.

medical-syringe-needle-doctor-health-medicine-medication-123rf

Doctors urge chronic patients not to default on medication during lockdown

18 May 2020 3:51 PM

SAMA national chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says this is the best time to get your chronic condition sorted.

Coronavirus

SA testing strategy needs to be geared up to save lives - Prof Shabir Madhi

18 May 2020 1:19 PM

The professor says the current testing strategy can only work if people get their COVID-19 results between 12 and 24 hours.

ewmbw85xkaapx-ejpg

If you lift lockdown you risk getting second wave of infections - Cuban doctor

18 May 2020 1:02 PM

Dr Harnan Zaldiva says they will be in South Africa for as long as they are needed to help fight COVID-19.

coronavirus

There are no additional benefits of keeping a lockdown - Dr Glenda Gray

18 May 2020 11:26 AM

Department of Health ministerial advisory council member says South Africa has reached a stage where the lockdown is negligible.

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

'We should not treat COVID-19 numbers like a maths game,' says Eusebius

18 May 2020 11:06 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says if the numbers are treated like some daily statistical daily test we will lose the human story behind them.

Zweli Mkhize

Government to intervene in WC to fight against spread of COVID-19 - Zweli Mkhize

18 May 2020 8:05 AM

Health minister says we can't have the province account for over 60% of infections with only a population of 13% of the country.

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

200218johngif

DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court

15 May 2020 3:51 PM

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court.

waitress-takes-payment-for-restaurant-bill-on-digital-tabletjpg

COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment'

15 May 2020 3:18 PM

The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks.

No criminal probe of Obama or Biden: US justice chief

18 May 2020 8:33 PM

Nxesi: R13bn paid out to 2 million workers through UIF since 16 April

18 May 2020 6:58 PM

SA mines reconfigure to survive virus amid job lose fears

18 May 2020 6:51 PM

