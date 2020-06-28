Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity





The Department of Health said on Sunday that it is seeing a rapid rise in the cumulative number of positive COVID-19 cases, indicating that "as we had expected, we are approaching a surge during the latter winter months of July and August".

It is anticipated that while every province will, unfortunately, witness an increase in their numbers, areas where there is high economic activity will experience an exponential rise – beginning with Gauteng and Western Cape and followed by Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

"We believe that within the coming days, Gauteng will emerge with the highest COVID-19 numbers," the department added.

"Factors contributing to this trend are inward migration; the large population (especially in metros like Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane); increased congregating which spurs cluster outbreaks; and the level to which people are able to adapt to new behaviours such as social distancing and the wearing of masks," it added.

"When the national lockdown was eased to level three, there was a large inward movement of people as economic activities resumed. The surge that has been witnessed in the past two weeks has developed due to seeding of infections carried in by members of the community as they moved back into the workplace. It was therefore inevitable that there would be cluster outbreaks as infections spilt over from communities into places of congregation such as mines, factories, taxis and buses.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 138,134. There were 6,334 new infections.

There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of deaths is 2,456.

The number of national recoveries so far is 68,925. Gauteng has 8,580 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 1.567,084.

We have outlined key #COVID19 provincial and national issues as South Africa braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases during the latter Winter months. Read the full statement here:https://t.co/PjNJDF9vvD — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 28, 2020