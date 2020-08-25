Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000

25 August 2020 10:17 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries.

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 613,017. There were 1,567 new infections. Gauteng has 206,892 infections to date.

There were 12,6237 new tests conducted.

There were 149 new coronavirus-related deaths: 16 from the Eastern Cape; 54 from Gauteng; 35 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Mpumalanga; 10 from the Northern Cape and 18 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,308.

The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.578,836.


More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa's scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it's vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what's left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA's near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa's 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of "Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA to launch second COVID-19 vaccine study in Africa - Prof Shabir Madhi

17 August 2020 8:05 AM

Wits University principal investigator of the South African VIDA vaccine trial reflects on SA response to the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dischem-pharmacyjpg

Dis-Chem reopens some of its COVID-19 drive-through testing stations

12 August 2020 5:19 PM

Joanne Joseph spoke to Dis-Chem national clinic manager Lizeth Kruger to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

'We can't be complacent despite decline in admissions,' says Gauteng acting MEC

11 August 2020 1:49 PM

Jacob Mamabolo says the province is likely to experience a spike in COVID-19 cases between end of August and early September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory'

5 August 2020 1:57 PM

Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

