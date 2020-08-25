Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000





The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 613,017. There were 1,567 new infections. Gauteng has 206,892 infections to date.

There were 12,6237 new tests conducted.

There were 149 new coronavirus-related deaths: 16 from the Eastern Cape; 54 from Gauteng; 35 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Mpumalanga; 10 from the Northern Cape and 18 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 13,308.

The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.578,836.

