Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Tuesday was 24 264, and the total number of recoveries stands at 12,741.
There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 524.
Gauteng had 3,043 cases with 1,919 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted was 605,991.
#COVID19 Statistics as at 26 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/BBnQvJwFIY— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 24 264, the total number of deaths is 524 and total number of recoveries stands at 12 741. pic.twitter.com/emAfoPpuwM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.Read More
I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gives the state of readiness of his department as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.Read More
Motshekga's persistence to open schools shows intent to commit genocide - Eusa
Spokesperson Kabelo Mahlobogwane says they wont allow the minister to use pupils and teachers to test the strength of COVID-19.Read More
[LISTEN] Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Clive Moagi shares his story
Azania speaks to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer Clive Moagi who recently contracted COVID-19, along with is parents.Read More
SAMRC's decision on Prof Gray unscientific and anti-intellectualism - analyst
Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo says he finds the whole saga immensely regrettable especially when the board enters the fray.Read More
I don't like what Minister Mkhize did, he personalised things - Prof Venter
Professor Francois Venter says they support professor Glenda Gray and government must wok on its communication skills.Read More
We're not considered when decisions are taken, bemoans informal traders alliance
SAITA president Rosheda Muller says a continued ban of cigarettes until Level 1 will put informal traders on the street.Read More
[WATCH] Granny swearing at cigarette ban announcement goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'There has been some bizarre lockdown decisions, slow response on social relief'
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni looks at the announcement of moving to Level 3 and the politics around the lockdown.Read More
We are confident with screening and testing done in Gauteng - Dr Masuku
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku gives details on his visit to the Esselen Park quarantine site in Kempton Park.Read More