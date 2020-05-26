Gauteng now has 1,919 recoveries as death toll in South Africa breaches 500 mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Tuesday was 24 264, and the total number of recoveries stands at 12,741.

There were 43 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 524.

Gauteng had 3,043 cases with 1,919 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted was 605,991.

#COVID19 Statistics as at 26 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/BBnQvJwFIY — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 26, 2020