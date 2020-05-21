Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
(ZOOM) Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe - Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:13
The effect of the alcohol ban on the business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 18:15
Eskom will be sustainable if it can halve its debt:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit as coronavirus affects trading income
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Personal Finance - Planning for retirement in Covid crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOOM Small Business Focus: tips, tricks and strategy to get your business ready
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 21 May 2020 5:17 PM
Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report. 21 May 2020 4:57 PM
Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
View all Local
'If we want to keep SA food secure it is critical to keep Land Bank alive' Agricultural economist Andrew Makenete and Scoa's Sfiso Buthelezi reflect on the bank's request of R22 billion from Treasury. 21 May 2020 7:38 AM
Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19 Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president. 20 May 2020 12:55 PM
DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools. 20 May 2020 8:09 AM
View all Politics
Westside Café owner says R20, 000 prize money will go a long way Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 21 May 2020 9:07 AM
When credit life insurance goes wrong because of a UIF payment Wendy Knowler, consumer Ninja, on the small print and pitfalls of credit life insurance. 20 May 2020 7:51 PM
Ninety-one releases maiden results in a difficult time Ninety One has published good results but the real proof will only show in this difficult financial year that just started. 20 May 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family. 21 May 2020 1:29 PM
[LISTEN] Advice for new parents under lockdown Dr Howard Manyonga shares a few ways you can learn to cope as the lockdown if there is little support. 20 May 2020 6:15 PM
We can replicate the COVID-19 response to implement NHI - medical expert Professor Steve Reid says it is possible to work across private and public sectors to pull resources where they're needed. 18 May 2020 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Tennis SA CEO Richard Glover The latest instalment of #ExtraTime sees EWN Sport catch up with Tennis South Africa CEO Richard Glover, to talk about the growth... 21 May 2020 1:56 PM
#ExtraTime: Why gymnastics is at the heart of every sport In #ExtraTime this week we focus on gymnastics – a sport that has been a part of our communities for decades and is the foundation... 17 May 2020 8:30 PM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
'Bianca Schoombee doesn't regret what she said, she regrets how it came up' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show debate Bianca Schoombee's tweets, apology and her Miss SA withdrawal. 21 May 2020 11:16 AM
'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister. 20 May 2020 11:32 AM
[OPINION] Digital infrastructure critical to survive a Post Corona world The need for rapid adaptation is becoming more critical as the financial services sector adjusts to a post COVID-19 climate 20 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

21 May 2020 4:16 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 19,137.

He confirmed that the death toll had increased by 30 to 369.

Gauteng recorded 1,694 recoveries


21 May 2020 4:16 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

200403netcaregif

Netcare St Augustine's Hospital welcomes COVID-19 probe findings

21 May 2020 4:57 PM

UKZN head of infectious disease department professor Yunus Moosa gives details of the St Augustine's Hospital report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi

Safety first for Gauteng schools, Lesufi assures parents

21 May 2020 4:19 PM

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi explains the plans in place for schools to reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

Tips on how to inform your family you are financially strained during lockdown

21 May 2020 1:29 PM

BDO Wealth South Africa financial planner Zanele Kunene says this is the right time to have financial literacy talk with family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

Restaurants want to open for sit-downs under Level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 1:22 PM

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says operating on takeaway only has been dire to the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mantashe2

Minister Mantashe gazettes new COVID-19 mining regulations

20 May 2020 1:13 PM

Department of Mineral Resources deputy chief inspector of mines David Msiza explains what the regulations entail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyrilgif

Ramaphosa meets with church leaders and political parties to discuss COVID-19

20 May 2020 12:55 PM

Different political party leaders as well as a church leader reflect on the meeting held with the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga1

'Problem is that govt wants to give textbook answers to real-life situations'

20 May 2020 11:32 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their concerns over the announcement by the basic education minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

booysens1gif

Muslim Association of South Africa distributes food to homeless in Joburg CBD

20 May 2020 11:05 AM

Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the organisation that is doing good work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

DBE adamant that it would be ready for pupils to return to school on 1 June

20 May 2020 8:09 AM

Naptosa president Basil Manuel and DBE director-general Mathanzima Mweli weigh in on the phased reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] 87-year-old who overcame COVID-19 recounts her experience

19 May 2020 5:08 PM

Johannesburg based resident Pat Jones was in hospital for two weeks and has now recovered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Khosa family 'distraught' by possible appeal of high court order

Local

EFF urges Parliament to consider temporarily moving to Gauteng under lockdown

Local

Gauteng records 1,694 recoveries as national death toll rises

World Local

EWN Highlights

4 JMPD officers test positive for COVID-19

21 May 2020 5:30 PM

More than 5,000 South Africans stranded abroad brought home, says Pandor

21 May 2020 5:08 PM

Makhura: Govt finalising plans to ensure Gauteng is ready for level 3 lockdown

21 May 2020 4:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA