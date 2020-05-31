Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 32,683 and the recoveries to date are 16,809.
Gauteng has 2,060 recoveries and 4,003 cases.
A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23,242 have been conducted since the previous report.
There were 1,716 new infections.
There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683
#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 31 May 2020 pic.twitter.com/HfMSKMwqPM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 31, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 32 683, the total— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 31, 2020
deaths is 683 and the recoveries to date are 16 809. pic.twitter.com/SDqO2kq9kr
