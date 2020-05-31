Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year. 31 May 2020 10:22 AM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Local
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000

31 May 2020 9:14 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 32,683 and the recoveries to date are 16,809.

Gauteng has 2,060 recoveries and 4,003 cases.

A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23,242 have been conducted since the previous report.

There were 1,716 new infections.

There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683


31 May 2020 9:14 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing

29 May 2020 4:27 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-05-29-at-154020jpeg

Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane blesses 80 families with groceries for his birthday

29 May 2020 3:58 PM

Rathupetsane says he provided groceries for 40 families in Alexandra and 40 families in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Rev Peter Storey: 'Who influenced government to open congregation worship?'

29 May 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to various religious leaders about their decision not to reopen their places of worship on Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160217Manamela.jpg

Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

28 May 2020 5:02 PM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

202003404 Malema1

Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN

28 May 2020 4:14 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200429-ndz-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

28 May 2020 2:17 PM

National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'

28 May 2020 2:05 PM

SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga4

'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'

28 May 2020 1:07 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

protective-n95-mask-gear-PPE-healthcare-construction-coronavirus-Covid-19-123rf

IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud

28 May 2020 11:32 AM

Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

28 May 2020 10:55 AM

Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

Local

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000

World Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Sale of alcohol may spell disaster: Citizens weigh in on easing of regulations

31 May 2020 6:23 PM

UCT says NBTs will not be part of its admission criteria in 2021

31 May 2020 5:50 PM

A good future for SAA, Eskom: Ramaphosa's SOE Council soon to be named

31 May 2020 5:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA