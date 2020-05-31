Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 32,683 and the recoveries to date are 16,809.

Gauteng has 2,060 recoveries and 4,003 cases.

A total of 725,125 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 23,242 have been conducted since the previous report.

There were 1,716 new infections.

There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683

— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 31, 2020