Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 37,525. This reflects a jump of 1,713 in 24 hours.

The national recoveries to date are 19,682, representing a 52,45% recovery rate. Gauteng has 2,169 recoveries.

There were 37 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 792.

The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. The Department of Health authorities say they are seeing a similar pattern of spread unfolding in the Eastern Cape as they saw in the Western Cape.

There were 24,445 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours – half in the public sector and a half in the private sector.

#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 03 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/ruRERfUXgy — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 3, 2020