Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 37,525. This reflects a jump of 1,713 in 24 hours.
The national recoveries to date are 19,682, representing a 52,45% recovery rate. Gauteng has 2,169 recoveries.
There were 37 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 792.
The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. The Department of Health authorities say they are seeing a similar pattern of spread unfolding in the Eastern Cape as they saw in the Western Cape.
There were 24,445 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours – half in the public sector and a half in the private sector.
#Covid_19 Statistics in South Africa as at 03 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/ruRERfUXgy— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 3, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 37 525, the total number of deaths is 792 and the recoveries to date are 19 682. pic.twitter.com/qh2ldlWvD5— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 3, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius
Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.Read More
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'
Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.Read More
Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.Read More
City of Joburg opens four licensing centres
MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.Read More
'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'
Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.Read More
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.Read More
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban
Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.Read More
Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn
One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.Read More