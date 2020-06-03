Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Child Protection Week 2020: Protecting children during COVID-19 and the lockdown Joanne Joseph speaks to University of Cape Town's Children's Institute senior researcher Lucy Jamieson. 3 June 2020 5:41 PM
'There will be deliberations over draft Joburg electricity tariff increase' The City of Johannesburg is suggesting a new R200 basic charge for prepaid customers and R400 for prepaid business customers. 3 June 2020 4:33 PM
Community members who picked up cash in Krugersdorp heist can be charged - SAPS Three suspects fled the scene in Chamdor after they attacked a cash van with explosives in the early hours of the morning. 3 June 2020 2:54 PM
Ekurhuleni regional council responds to Masina's tweets on economic policies African National Congress regional secretary TK Nciza social media policy of the party must be followed by all members. 3 June 2020 3:10 PM
From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional. 3 June 2020 10:58 AM
'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional' Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four. 3 June 2020 8:13 AM
Shapeshifter: Springbok-turned-businessman, Bryan Habana Former Springbok Bryan Habana about where he is at this point of his career. 3 June 2020 8:18 PM
Skynamo is positioning its sales solution to help reps work safely in the field Skynamo is a Field Sales management and productivity app used by manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. 3 June 2020 7:18 PM
How long before everyone has access to financial services Only 54% of South Africans had a bank account in 2004, the goal is to make that 90% by 2030, where are we now. 3 June 2020 7:15 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
Lockdown having negative psychological effects on some South Africans Anxiety, depression and insomnia are only some of the negative effects of lockdown according to an online poll by Ipsos. 2 June 2020 4:16 PM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa's top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after Trump question Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 June 2020 8:18 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who've recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800

3 June 2020 9:58 PM
by
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 37,525. This reflects a jump of 1,713 in 24 hours.

The national recoveries to date are 19,682, representing a 52,45% recovery rate. Gauteng has 2,169 recoveries.

There were 37 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 792.

The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. The Department of Health authorities say they are seeing a similar pattern of spread unfolding in the Eastern Cape as they saw in the Western Cape.

There were 24,445 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours – half in the public sector and a half in the private sector.


eusebius-mckaiserpng

From a practical point continue to comply with Level 3 regulations - Eusebius

3 June 2020 10:58 AM

Eusebius McKaiser says government has 14 days to study the judgment that says regulations were invalid and unconstitutional.

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

'All lockdown regulations have been declared invalid and unconstitutional'

3 June 2020 8:13 AM

Liberty Fighters Network's Reyno Dawid de Beer says the court declared all levels as invalid not just level three and four.

masks-surgical-ppe-protective-gear-123rf

Vanished PPEs in KZN might amount to millions of rands

2 June 2020 4:47 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the matter is under investigation and there is no clarity on how the equipment disappeared.

180419 M Khan M1 victim driving license

City of Joburg opens four licensing centres

2 June 2020 3:53 PM

MMC for Public Safety Mally Mokoena says they are working with 33% of staff for drivers license renewal and car registration.

Critical-care-ICU-hospital-patient-doctor-ventilator-Covid19-health-worker-123rf

'Number of trauma cases have increased since unbanning of alcohol'

2 June 2020 1:09 PM

Chris Baragwanath Hospital CEO Dr Nkele Lesia says Level 3 started the number of trauma cases has doubled.

angie1gif

'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing'

2 June 2020 11:23 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain

2 June 2020 11:21 AM

Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.

tobacco-farm-farming-cigarette-value-chain-industry-plant-crop-harvest-123rf

'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'

2 June 2020 7:33 AM

AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

1 June 2020 4:57 PM

Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.

Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening U-turn

1 June 2020 2:48 PM

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.

Snapchat curbs Trump posts for inciting 'racial violence'

3 June 2020 8:17 PM

Eskom may miss unbundling target date - CEO

3 June 2020 7:40 PM

WHO set to resume hydroxychloroquine trial in battle on COVID-19

3 June 2020 6:58 PM

