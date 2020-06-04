Gauteng recoveries reach 2,222, Western Cape records 54 more COVID-19 deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40,792

There were 34,696 tests since the previous report, bringing the total to 820,675.

The recoveries to date are 21,311, which translates to a recovery rate of 52,24%. Gauteng has 2,222 recoveries.

There were 56 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in the Western Cape, bringing the total to 848.

#Covid_19SA Statistics as at 04 June 2020 pic.twitter.com/E7CzhFKK33 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 4, 2020