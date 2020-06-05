Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434.

The recoveries to date are 23,088, a recovery rate of 53.2%. Gauteng has 2,344 recoveries

There were 60 more coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll is now 908

The Western Cape has seen 16,433 infections so far, with 704 deaths.

