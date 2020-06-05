Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434.
The recoveries to date are 23,088, a recovery rate of 53.2%. Gauteng has 2,344 recoveries
There were 60 more coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll is now 908
The Western Cape has seen 16,433 infections so far, with 704 deaths.
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 05 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/8t5Onp0UcK— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 5, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID-19 cases is 43 434, the total number of deaths is 908 and the recoveries to date are 23 088. pic.twitter.com/CVvsCBwGkn— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 5, 2020
