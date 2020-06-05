Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434. 5 June 2020 9:33 PM
Expert warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when COVID-19 deaths surge TimesLIVE has reported on the work of an academic who is encouraging municipalities to monitor groundwater close to cemeteries. 5 June 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize Joanne Joseph spoke to the acclaimed HIV researcher about her work. 5 June 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
'Making smokers go cold turkey is cruel, your immune system can be affected' Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says the courts will hear its application on ban of tobacco soon. 5 June 2020 11:19 AM
ANC calls on South Africans to wear black on Fridays to fight racism - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the campaign is in solidarity with all the countries that are experiencing institutionalised racism. 5 June 2020 9:25 AM
Prof Thuli Madonsela pens an open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa The professor has raised her concerns on the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. 5 June 2020 8:10 AM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation. 5 June 2020 12:29 PM
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
The Soil's Buhlebendalo talks about her debut album and individual growth The artist joined Azania Mosaka on her show to share more on the album entitled Chosi. 5 June 2020 4:08 PM
Meet the hilarious Tyson Ngubeni The comedian says he practises a lot of voices when he is at home so he can perfect his craft. 5 June 2020 3:28 PM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan heated exchange with Rudi Giuliani has us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 5 June 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Lesotho first lady asks to be sent home to take care of ill husband EWN reports that Maesiah Thabane filed an urgent high court bid, saying the former prime minister is 'between life and death'. 5 June 2020 1:23 PM
'Unrest in USA over black lives will yield lasting reforms' Georgia State Senate candidate Devin Barrington Ward says protests power need to be backed up by change in public policy. 5 June 2020 7:32 AM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,344 as national death toll breaches 900

5 June 2020 9:33 PM
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 43,434.

The recoveries to date are 23,088, a recovery rate of 53.2%. Gauteng has 2,344 recoveries

There were 60 more coronavirus-related deaths. The death toll is now 908

The Western Cape has seen 16,433 infections so far, with 704 deaths.


5 June 2020 9:33 PM
Tags:
corona virus
COVID-19
coronavirus face masks
Coronavirus in SA
corona testing sites











