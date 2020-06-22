Gauteng recoveries reach 5,620 as COVID-19 infections surpass 100,000 nationally
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has breached the 100,000 mark, at 101,590. There were 4,288 new infections.
There were 61 new coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 18 from the Eastern Cape, 3 from KwaZulu-Natal and 1 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths now is 1,991.
The total number of recoveries is 53,444. Gauteng has 5,620 recoveries.
The total number of tests conducted so far is 1.353,176.
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 22 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/DndjKeDKoe— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 22, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has breached the 100 000 mark, at 101 590.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 22, 2020
The total number of deaths is 1 991 and the total number of recoveries is 53 444. pic.twitter.com/gGPxwbA5Kv
