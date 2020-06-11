Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 58,568, the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252 and we have reached a milestone in testing, 1,028 399 tests have been conducted cumulatively.
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 58 568, the total number of recoveries to date are 33 252 and we have reached a milestone in testing,1 028 399 tests have been conducted cumulatively. pic.twitter.com/u5M65lyHea— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 11, 2020
