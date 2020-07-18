Mkhize appeals to South Africans to adhere to rules, death toll reaches 4,948





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 350,879. There were 13,285 new infections.

He appealed to South Africans to adhere to the rules in the fight against the pandemic.

There were 144 new coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of deaths is 4,948.

The number of national recoveries so far is 182,230. Gauteng has 51,256 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2.442,741.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 July. pic.twitter.com/ynvw1oxUNN — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 18, 2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 350 879, the total number of deaths is 4 948 and the total number of recoveries is 182 230. pic.twitter.com/V93vvAEkfZ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 18, 2020