Latest Local
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions. 29 May 2020 6:10 PM
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29 240, and the recoveries to date are 15 093.

There were 34 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 611.

Gauteng has 2,019 recoveries.


Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing

29 May 2020 4:27 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing.

Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-05-29-at-154020jpeg

Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane blesses 80 families with groceries for his birthday

29 May 2020 3:58 PM

Rathupetsane says he provided groceries for 40 families in Alexandra and 40 families in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Read More arrow_forward

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Rev Peter Storey: 'Who influenced government to open congregation worship?'

29 May 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to various religious leaders about their decision not to reopen their places of worship on Level 3.

Read More arrow_forward

160217Manamela.jpg

Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

28 May 2020 5:02 PM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.

Read More arrow_forward

202003404 Malema1

Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN

28 May 2020 4:14 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.

Read More arrow_forward

200429-ndz-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

28 May 2020 2:17 PM

National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations.

Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'

28 May 2020 2:05 PM

SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.

Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga4

'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'

28 May 2020 1:07 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.

Read More arrow_forward

protective-n95-mask-gear-PPE-healthcare-construction-coronavirus-Covid-19-123rf

IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud

28 May 2020 11:32 AM

Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.

Read More arrow_forward

Alex SANDF

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

28 May 2020 10:55 AM

Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.

Read More arrow_forward

