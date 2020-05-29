More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29 240, and the recoveries to date are 15 093.

There were 34 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 611.

Gauteng has 2,019 recoveries.

the recoveries to date are 15 093. pic.twitter.com/PueE13s3kZ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 29, 2020