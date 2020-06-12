Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 61,927, and the recoveries to date are 35,008.

There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 1,354.

Mkhize said 1.060,425 tests had been conducted cumulatively, of which 32,026 were done since the previous report.

#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8A1cm2lQv — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 12, 2020