Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 61,927, and the recoveries to date are 35,008.
There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo. The total number of deaths is 1,354.
Mkhize said 1.060,425 tests had been conducted cumulatively, of which 32,026 were done since the previous report.
#COVID19 Statistics in South Africa as at 12 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8A1cm2lQv— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 12, 2020
As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 61 927, the total number of deaths is 1354 and the recoveries to date are 35 008. pic.twitter.com/Iy0WWawGtQ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 12, 2020
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.Read More
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown
Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.Read More
Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period
'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.Read More
Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court
The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under.Read More
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3
Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.Read More
A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela
Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen.Read More
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience
Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19.Read More