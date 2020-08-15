Recovery rate almost 80% as South Africa welcomes WHO surge team





The Department of Health announced on Friday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 579,140. There were 6,275 new infections. Gauteng has 197,531 infections to date.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize welcomed the first 16 of 43 experts dispatched by the World Health Organisation to assist South Africa in its fight against COVID-19.

The experts, dubbed the ‘Surge Team’, will mainly assist in the surveillance and streamlining of epidemiological systems, oversee the implementation of WHO global COVID-19 response guidelines and assist with bolstering case management.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony in Pretoria, Mkhize said when the WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, he made a commitment to the country that we government was adequately prepared for active surveillance, early detection, isolation and case management, contact tracing and prevention of the onward spread of Coronavirus infection.

“Since then we have received continued support on many levels from the WHO. It has been through robust scientific engagement with this organisation that we have been able to make governmental undertakings to manage the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize dispelled concerns that the team is arriving too late.

“We have received queries why there would be a need for the Surge Team if we are past the surge. I would like to emphasize for our people that we are not past anything: we are still the country with the fifth-highest positive cases in the world,” he said.

There were 35,614 new tests conducted.

There were 286 new coronavirus-related deaths: 42 from the Eastern Cape; 20 from the Free State; 26 from North West; 76 from Gauteng; 54 from KwaZulu-Natal; 22 from Mpumalanga, 18 from the Northern Cape and 28 from the Western Cape. The total number of deaths is 11,556.

The number of national recoveries so far is 461,734, which translates to a recovery rate of 79%. Gauteng has 156,402 recoveries.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.351,111.

